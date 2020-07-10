Rain And Thunderstorm Expected In 13 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over 13 districts of Odisha.

The following districts are: 1. Khorda (Including Bhubaneswar), 2. Cuttack, 3. Angul, 4. Dhenkanal, 5. Nayagarh, 6. Keonjhar, 7. Boudh, 8. Ganjam, 9. Baragarh, 10. Sambalpur, 11. Nuapara, 12. Kandhamal and 13. Kalahandi between 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Till 10 July, Odisha has registered 6 percent surplus monsoon rainfall. Some coastal districts have experienced ‘deficient’ rainfall. Puri district has a maximum deficit of 40% among all districts while Jharsuguda has surplus of 50 percent rainfall.

Regional Meteorological Center at Bhubaneswar has provided the above information.

