Raid On Illegal Country Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Odisha; Two Arrested

Mohana: A joint team of Berhampur excise department and Adva police conducted multiple raids on illegal country liquor manufacturing units under the directions of the Anupam Saha collector Gajapti district and has arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bimal Kumar Nayak and Thomas Nayak of Birikote village of the district.

As per reports, the team has successfully destroyed 4,730 liters of Mahuli Poch and seized 130 liters of Mahuli alcohol from a manufacturing unit working in a forest.

The cops have also seized the equipment which were being used in the manufacturing of the illegal alcohol.

The arrested person have been forwarded to the court, as informed by R.Udaygiri excise department.