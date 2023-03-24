Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

ED raid on 4 properties of Keshari Estate in Bhubaneswar

A raid is underway on the four properties in Keshari Estate in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, according to reliable reports.

By Sudeshna Panda
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: A raid is underway on the four properties in Keshari Estate in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, according to reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning, that the raid is underway at the plot number 261 in Forest Park area, in  house number A6 in Surya Nagar area, near Keshari Talkies, Bhubaneswar.

And one more place of Berhampur. As many as five teams of ED are working.

It is worth mentioning that Akshay Chowdhury the owner of Keshari Estate committed fraud of more than five crores. The case was filed in Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

