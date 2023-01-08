Raid in Cuttack on factories making kite flying equipment

Cuttack: Commissionerate police has conducted a raid in Purighat police station area of Cuttack for kite lines. These lines, called manja have been declared illegal by the Odisha high court. Though kite flying is a popular and well-liked activity in Cuttack, many people have gotten injured. In the past years multiple accidents have occurred resulting in many fatalities.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, a PIL had been filed on January 3 to restrict and monitor the kite flying in Cuttack.

Since Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, and there is possibility of a high number of kites flying in Cuttack on that day, Purighat police has started conducting raids on kite and line making factories in Purighat area.

A huge number of kites, spools, kite lines, and other things required for flying kites have been seized during the raids.

Last year, as many as eight people had died due to the kite line getting caught on their throats while they were passing by. To avoid such accidents in the future, the rules have been put in place. Authorities have said that in the future, more such raids will also be conducted.