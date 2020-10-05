gupchup seller gets admission in KIIT
Rahul Meets Achyuta Samanta

Rahul Who Was Selling Gupchup Takes Admission In KIIT University, Thanks Achyuta Samanta

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Rahul from Keonjar district of Odisha is such a person who although wanted to make a career in Mechanical Engineering, had to sell gupchup on roadside to feed his family after the demise of his father.

The good news is that Rahul need not sell Gupchup any longer as Founder of KISS and  KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has announced free education for him.

On behalf of KISS Foundation Dr. Samanta has announced free admission of Rahul in Mechanical Engineering stream at KIIT. Today the boy was given admission in KIIT.

He has thanked the founder profusely after being given admission in the Mechanical Engineering stream of KIIT university.

Rahul is a meritorious student from Anandapur NAC of Keonjhar district. After his ordeal was published in Kalinga TV, Dr. Samanta immediately contacted Rahul’s family through staff to extend helping hand for the talented student.

Rahul will not only get free admission at KIIT but also will be employed in future, Dr. Samanta announced.

After knowing about the help by Dr. Samanta, Rahul along with his family members have extremely happy. The family members and locals of Anandapur have conveyed their gratitude to the Founder of KISS and KIIT and thanked for this noble gesture.

