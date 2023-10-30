Odisha CM directs Revenue Minister to visit Andhra train accident site

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed Revenue and DM minister Sudam Marandi to visit Andhra train accident site.

He further directed the Minister to meet the injured in the hospital. The Additional SRC shall also accompany the Minister, said repots.

It is worth mentioning that 39 trains have been cancelled till now due to the Andhra train accident.

Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad said earlier today that, “In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running.

He further added, “The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed.”

There are people who are trapped in these coaches. Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now.

“Right now 6-8 casualties are there. More than 30 people are injured. The rescue efforts are on”, he said.