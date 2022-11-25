Ragging in Odisha School of Mining Engineering: Marks Penalty, Rs 2k fine for 70 students

The OSME administration have imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on 70 students who are studying in the 3rd year of engineering

By Abhilasha 0

Keonjhar: The Odisha school of Mining Engineering in Keonjhar district has decided to impose penalty on 70 students involved in a ragging incident.

The OSME administration have imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on 70 students staying at Govardhan hostel and studying in the 3rd year of engineering and they cannot take any books from the library for five semesters.

This extreme step was taken by the Odisha school of Mining Engineering administration after 5 students from the second year complained about the ragging incident and had handed over a written complaint about the third year students.

 

