Balasore: A youth who was lodged at a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Balasore district breathed his last while undergoing treatment at hospital on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Bipin Mallick of Jalada village in Khaira area.

According to reports, Bipin was kept in the quarantine centre at Jalada Nodal School after he returned from Mumbai along with his brother on May 29.

Bipin’s brother and others contacted 108 and 104 Ambulance Service after he complained of sickness. However, the ambulance service staffers allegedly refused to attend the call.

Finding no other option, Bipin’s brother took him to Soro Community Health Centre on a motorcycle where he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

While the exact reason behind, Bipin’s death is yet to be known, sources said that it can be ascertained after post-mortem.