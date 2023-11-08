Python rescued from Anganwadi Centre in Odisha’s Dhenkanal dist

Dhenkanal: A python was rescued from an Anganwadi Centre in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The snake was three and half feet long. It was rescued in ward no. 10 of Bhuban NAC.

As per reports, when the children were studying in the centre, a hissing sound was heard. The Anganwadi centre is also surrounded by bushes. Hence, it was thought that a snake might have entered into the centre from the nearby pond.

Soon the snake was found resting at a corner of the centre. Without delay the Snake Helpline members were intimated.

After getting information Snake Helpline member Bikash Jena reached the spot and rescued the snake.

It was found that the python was about three and half feet long. The snake catchers rescued the reptile and later released it into it natural habitat at the Bharti forest area.

The parents of the students of the Anganwadi centre have requested the administration to make arrangement to clean the surrounding area. It has been thought that since the centre is located adjacent to a pond the surrounding area is filled with bushes of unwanted plants, there is every possibility of snakes living there.

