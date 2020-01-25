Supreme Court Judge NV Ramana visits Lord Jagannath temple

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Supreme Court Judge Justice N. V. Ramana visited the holy town of Puri  in Odisha on Saturday to pay obeisance to the deities at the famous Lord Jagannath temple. The apex court judge was accompanied by his wife during this visit.

After having a glimpse of the God Justice Ramana visited the other temples inside the temple premises. He also took stock of the new facilities, beautifications and arrangements that have been put in place post the evacuation drive in Puri.

Odisha Government’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Chief Temple Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar, Advocate General Ashok Parija, Puri Collector, SP and members of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee were also present during Justice Ramana’s visit to the holy city.

