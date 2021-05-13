Puri: Srimandira Admn announces Rs 10,000 financial aid for each servitor

Puri: The SJTA has announced the 5th instalment of the financial aids to the servitors of Puri Jagannath temple on Thursday. Each of the servitor family will be provided with Rs. 10,000. The financial benefit will be available to 2463 servitor families.

As per reports, Rs 2, 46, 30000 has been allocated to be provided to the servitor families. Earlier, Rs 5,000 was provided for four instalments to each of the servitors.

It is to be noted that servitors of Puri Srimandira are facing financial problem these days due to restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic. As per the decision of SJTA Chief Administrator, the Niti Prashasak announced about it.

