Puri Srimandir Reopens Amid Covid-19 Norms

Puri: The Lord Jagannath temple in Puri reopened today after nine months due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It was closed for the devotees since March.

Only the servitors and their families will be allowed darshan today and the next two days. The residents of Puri town will get the chance to visit the temple from December 26 to 31.

The Puri district administration and the Shree Jagannath Temple Committee (SJTA) have made elaborate arrangements to ensure devotees adhere to all the Covid-19 safety norms strictly amid the ongoing pandemic situation.

The administration has made identity card compulsory for the servitors as well as for the Puri residents to get permission to enter into the temple. The family of the servitors have been asked to carry health insurance card along with them.

In view of this ongoing pandemic, entry of elderly persons above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10 have been prohibited.

Here is the ward wise details for the people of Puri for the darshan of the dieties.