Puri Shree Jagannath temple, Lingaraj temple to open from tomorrow: PIB in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 46 centrally protected monuments of Odisha under ASI including Shree Jagannath temple of Puri and Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar will open from tomorrow. All the protocols issued by MHA & Health Ministry will be followed, PIB in Odisha tweeted today.

However, the Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees and visitors till end of June 30. The temple administration had earlier said the Srimandir will remain shut for visitors till Niladri bije even if the Centre modifies guidelines.

