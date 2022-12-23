Puri: Lineman in Bharatipur section from Pipili in Vigilance net

Puri: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials the Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested the Lineman-C, of the office of the Junior Manager (Electrical) in Bharatipur section of Pipili Sub-division in Puri district.

The accused has been identified as Manas Ranjan Sahoo.

As per reports, today Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Lineman-C, office of Junior Manager (Electrical), Bharatipur Section, Pipili Sub-Division, Dist-Puri has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.7,500/- (Rupees Seven Thousand Five Hundred) from a complainant to furnish feasibility report for new electric connection to the poultry farm of his relative.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid wherein the accused caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance near the Electric office, Bharatipur Section while demanding the bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Sahoo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Sahoo at village Taraboi, PS-Jatni, Dist-Khurdha. Accused Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Lineman-C has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.43 dated 22.12.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and the case is under investigation.