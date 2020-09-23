Puri: It was decided earlier that the entry gates of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri will be coated with silver. A team of four members has started the process today.

According to reports the measurement of the temple gates began today. All the three gates shall be measured today under the supervision of an Assistant Engineer.

It was decided on August 28 that the entry gates of the Sri Jagannath Temple will be coated with silver. This was informed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administrator (Development), Ajay Kumar Jena.

Jena said that the decision for silver plating has been taken as a devotee has shown interest to donate 1,920 kg silver to the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administrator informed that three gates of the temple will have silver plating and the design for the same is now being finalized.