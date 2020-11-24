Puri: The famous Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri of Odisha will be held on November 27, 2020. However, devotees will not be allowed to get a glimpse of this special attire in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Srimandira is likely to be opened for devotees in second or third week of December. A meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog was held today in Puri. Srimandira chief Administrator Krishan Kumar informed about the decisions taken in the meeting.

As per reports, the elements of the Nagarjuna attire will be taken from Chakrakot to Srimandira at about 2 am on November 27 in a simple procession and the Lords will be attired at 4 am.

It was also cleared that there will not be any attire for Lord Patitapabana as there is no such custom.

After the Besha will be over, the elements used in the Besha will be kept in the museum and the concerned servitors will be compensated.

Use of mobile phones has been banned inside temple premises during the Besha as there is chance of the besha going viral. These decisions were taken in the Chhatisha Nijog meeting today.

As the famous besha is going to happen after long 25 years, Srimandira administration has sought cooperation of all the servitors. There is also chance that section 144 be clamped around Srimandira on the Besha day.

Srimandira chief administrator Krishan Kumar presided the meeting today that was attended by Puri district Collector and managing committee members as well as the Chhatisha Nijog representatives.