Bhubaneswar: One professor of Rama Devi Women’s University situated in the capital city of Odisha i.e. Bhubaneswar has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to reports, the contact tracing is underway.

The students and staff members who had been in direct contact with the professor, will compulsorily undergo Covid test tomorrow.

The Vice-Chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury further added that the campus shall be adequately sanitized.