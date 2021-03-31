Professor In Ramadevi Women’s University Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive

By WCE 2
rama devi professor covid
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: One professor of Rama Devi Women’s University situated in the capital city of Odisha i.e. Bhubaneswar has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Wednesday. 

According to reports, the contact tracing is underway. 

The students and staff members who had been in direct contact with the professor, will compulsorily undergo Covid test tomorrow.

The Vice-Chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury further added that the campus shall be adequately sanitized.

You might also like
State

7 Arrested In Cuttack Of Odisha, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized

State

Man Arrested For Loot At Father-In-Laws House In Capital Of Odisha

State

2 arrested for theft of cables from AC Coaches at Bhubaneswar Railway Station

State

Forest Fire Continues To Rage At Simlipal And Bandhavgarh National Park

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.