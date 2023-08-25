Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha in October!

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are probably slated to visit Odisha in October, said reports on Friday.

If reports are to be believed, Rahul will visit Odisha in the last week of October and participate in various programs. Priyanka is also scheduled to visit the state along with him.

However, it is worth mentioning that, the final date will be fixed after a discussion with the PCC President. Five MLAs from Odisha met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and he tentatively agreed to visit the state in the last week of October.

The state Congress has proposed to hold meetings in four zones. Congress MLA Adhiraj Panigarahi provided this information.

While the political fervour has set in for the upcoming elections the visit of Rahul and Priyanka may be of crucial importance for the party.

It is worth mentioning that, Rahul Gandhi has not come to Odisha after the change of PCC president. So, it is a wait and watch on what mantra Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will give to the Congress party workers when he visits Odisha.