Principal Advisor To Odisha CM And Other Senior Officers Visit Rourkela

By WCE 2
odisha principal secretary visits rourkela

Rourkela: The Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy Principal Secretary Anu Garg and Director National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit accompanied him.

They visited Rourkela today i.e. on Sunday morning and reviewed the management of Covid scenario there.

Then after that he is scheduled to visit Bargarh for looking into ground level situation regarding enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour and checking of the spread of the disease.

He will also enquire into the treatment of the patients.

