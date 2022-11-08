President Murmu to visit Odisha on Nov 10, security tightened

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu will be visiting Odisha on November 10, 2022. It is worth mentioning that Murmu will be visiting Odisha for the first time after taking oath as the President of India.

More than 55 platoons of police force shall be deployed for security arrangements of the President.

The police department has decided to deploy police forces for the security of the President as per the rule book.

As many as 300 senior police officers will be in-charge of the safety and security of the President. It is noteworthy that Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is the President’s hometown.

The President will stay at the Raj Bhawan (Governor House) in Bhubaneswar during her visit to Odisha. She will also be visiting the Jagannath temple in Puri.

If reports are to be believed, the visit will be for one day only. The official information about the visit has been provided by the Rastrapati Bhawan.

It is noteworthy that, President Murmu is the first ever Odia to occupy the seat. She was sworn-in on July 25, 2022 as the President of India.