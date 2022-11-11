President Droupadi Murmu visit Unit-II Capital Girls High School, interacts with Students

president droupadi murmu visit school

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited the Unit-II Capital Girls High School in Bhubaneswar and interacted with students on her second day of her Odisha visit.

The President also visited Kuntala Kumari Sabat hostel at Unit II and took part in a sapling plantation programme. The President also went into the hostel where she stayed during her school and college days.

As per the schedule, President Murmu had visited Tapoban High School in Khandagiri in the morning where she interacted with tribal students.

