President Droupadi Murmu to attend ‘Boita Bandan’ function in Paradip

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on November 27 to attend a ‘Boita Bandan’ function at Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district.

Confirming about Droupadi Murmu’s visit, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President will attend the ‘Boita Bandan’ function on November 27 as the chief guest.

“The President will be pleased to be the Chief Guest at the Boita Bandhan function being organised by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on 27th November, 2023 between 1000-1230 hrs at Paradip, Odisha,” said a notification issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Boita Bandna also known as Danga Bhasa, is a traditional Odia maritime and naval festival celebrated annually throughout the State.

Boita Bandana takes place in the early morning of Kartik Purnima which is the full moon day in the month Kartika in the traditional Odia calendar. Since it falls on the lunar phase of the solar calendar, the exact date of the festival changes every year.

Boita Bandana festival is a celebrated to mark the commemoration on the day when Sadhabas (ancient Odia mariner merchants) would set sail to distant lands of mainland and insular Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka for trade and cultural exchange.

