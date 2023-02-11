President Draupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu has offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Lingaraj on her visit to Lingaraj temple here today. The President visited the Lingraj Temple with her daughter.

The President arrived at the Temple via the Mausi Maa Chowk through the Ratha road. She first came to the Padahara pond and washed her feet before entering the temple.

She first worshiped Lord Siddha Ganesh then entered the Garbha Gurha for the darshan of Lord Lingaraj. On behalf of the temple office and the district administration, Badu Niyoga secretary Kamalkant Badu helped the President in the Jalavisheka and worshipping rituals of the Lord. The Sevayats offered Kotha Bhog, Mua and Korakhae to the President.

The President stayed at the Lingaraj temple for about half an hour. Public viewing was closed at that time. Security has been tightened at the Lingaraj temple.

This is Draupadi Murmu’s second visit to Odisha after becoming the President. During her previous visit, he went to Puri and visited Lord Jagannath Temple.