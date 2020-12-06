Pradip Panigrahi Instigated Me To Level False Rape Allegation Against Sanakhemundi MLA, Clarifies Woman

Berhampur: Another huge and shocking revelation against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradip Panigrahi has been made. A woman, who is a resident of Gandhi Nagar area of Berhampur on Sunday revealed that she leveled a false rape allegation against Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena due to fear of Pradip Panigrahi.

The woman claimed that she was instigated by the Gopalpur MLA to file a rape case against Jena. Besides, she alleged that Pradip Panigrahi has collected lakhs of rupees from several youths promising to provide them jobs at TATA Company.

“I met Gopalpur MLA Pradip Panigrahi in 2015. He had demanded some money from me assuring to provide a job to my daughter in TATA Company. However, later he said that he would not take any money for her daughter’s job and asked me to file a rape case against MLA Ramesh Jena,” the woman clarified.

“Initially, I disagreed for the same due to which he sent youths to trouble me. Water and electricity supply to my house was disconnected and stones were pelted at my house following which I was compelled to file a rape case against Jena,” she added.

The rape case filed against Jena is now sub-judice.