Pradeep Sethi, Chief Of Artha Tatwa Group Attempts Suicide Inside Jail

Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Sethi, the key accused in the multi-crore rupees chit fund scam of Artha Tatwa group allegedly tried to commit suicide inside Jharpada jail here on Wednesday.

Sources say, Sethi had an argument with the jail inmates at around 11:00 in the morning.

Soon after the difference of opinion, Sethi went to the toilet and attempted to commit suicide.

Sethi attempted to hang himself with the help of a wire.

His plans were foiled as the authorities forced open the door of the bathroom and he immediately sent to the SCB hospital.

The hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

Various criminal cases are pending against Sethi at different police stations.