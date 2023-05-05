PR is vital in personal and institutional image building: Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Public relations (PR) is vital in life for any individual, institution, state and nation in day-to-day life and image building said, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS.

Inaugurating the 4th PR Summit of KIIT School of Mass Communication (KSMC) today he said, students should utilize their opportunities. KIIT DU is abuzz with activities round the year and there is opportunity by using the occasions to hone and nurture the skills of journalism and mass communication.

Dr Mrinal Chatterjee Regional Director IIMC Dhenkanal said “PR is one of the most misunderstood profession, but it remains the eyes and ears of an institution. Even we are now clueless how do we teach PR. During today’s summit we will figure out how to go about academically.’’

Prof Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, Director SRFTI, Kolkata said, “KIIT is unique because of its discipline, infrastructure and facilities. However, the students should have a better inter-personal relationship. He also asked the students to utilize the opportunity of in-house TV channel, radio station, digital news front, Film and Fashion Schools and PR Department to explore and equip themselves with skills.’’

Prof Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT DU said, “From the very beginning of the human civilization till today’s modern age, the basic concept of society is built with the power of communication. The power of communication later migrated to the power of relationship. Today in this world if anything is possible, it’s related to relationship. We work, learn and live for relationship and PR is part of that existence, so it’s a powerful tool.’’

Vice-Chairman PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Sudhi Ranjan Mishra in his speech pointed out how the PR persons face the challenges in their daily life, but always remain vital in creating the good images for their institutions.

Among others Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU; Sarthak Abhyudaya, Assistant Professor, Ravenshaw University; Narasingh Majhi Assistant Professor RD Women’s University, Gyana Ranjan Mishra Assistant Professor Birla Global University and senior PR professional Dharitri Satapathy were present on the occasion.

KSMC Course Co-ordinator Dr Rajeev Panda gave the welcome address, while Dr Bidhubhsan Dash briefed about the summit, and Dr Aniruddh Jena gave vote of thanks.