Popular food chain Mc Donalds in Bhubaneswar, foodies delighted!

Bhubaneswar: As a piece of great news for all the foodies of Bhubaneswar, the popular worldwide food chain Mc Donalds has opened shop here.

The first outlet in Odisha was much awaited since a long time. The shop was a huge crowd puller on its opening day on Tuesday.

Within an hour of its opening, the restaurant was filled to the entire capacity, said reports from reliable sources.

The location of the shop is in Nandankanan Road near Kanan Vihar in Patia area of Bhubaneswar the landmark is Oopre Kitchen and Bar.

