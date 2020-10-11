Rairangpur: In a shocking incident that took place under Bisoi police limits a police woman was beaten up by the sellers of country liquor in full public view.

According to reports, the police woman wanted to stop open sale of ‘handia’ in the local haat of Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district.

Yesterday the police woman had raided the Bisoi weekly haat to stop the open sale of country liquor. The sellers there specifically women traders protested the move and started to protest.

As the protests continued she tried to stop the trade and wanted to arrest the sellers. They started to protest and started beating up the police woman in front of all those present there.

The worst part was that though there were other policemen present at the scene of action, none of them went to rescue her.

It is noteworthy that one of the women traders identified as Kapura Marandi has been arrested and court forwarded, the others are yet to be identified. further probe into the matter is on.