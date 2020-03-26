Police helps Woman at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: A policeman in Bhubaneswar has played a good Samaritan.

He has helped a woman stranded at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar reach her home during the complete lock down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the capital is under a complete lock down, public transport has been shut down completely.

The patients who are being discharged from the Hospital cannot reach home.

The woman in this case was at her wits end as to how she would reach home.

It was at this juncture that a police constable posted at the Capital Hospital reached out to help her.

He called the PCR van instantly, and they dropped her off at home safely.

This instance reminds us of the Commissionerate Police motto, “we care, we dare”.