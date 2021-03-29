Police Excess In Odisha: OSAP Constable Suspended, Home Guard Discharged

By WCE 3
Police Excess In Odisha: OSAP Constable Suspended, Home Guard Discharged

Bariapda: Mayurbhanj district Superintendent of Police (SP) suspended an Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) constable and discharged a home guard following allegations of assault on motorcyclist at Saharpada bypass road in Karanjia on Monday.

According to reports, tension erupted at Saharpada bypass road after a businessman was allegedly attacked by some police personnel during helmet checking. The businessman reportedly sustained grievous injuries on his head and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

However, hundreds of locals protesting the alleged police excess gheraoed Karanjia Police Station and demanded action against the cops who attacked the biker.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the SP suspended the OSAP constable and discharged a home guard for their involvement in the case.

You might also like
State

Mercury Rises In Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued For Balangir And Sonepur

Business

Diesel And Petrol Price Continues To Fall In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold…

State

Odisha: BDO’s Son Drowns While Taking Bath After Celebrating Holi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.