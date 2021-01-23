Police Constable Thrashes Youth In Ganjam District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
police slapping youth in odisha

Ganjam: A lot of videos go viral every other day on social media. While some of them are appreciated and loved by the people and some are disliked and eventually gets trolled.

Yet another video from Berhampur city of Ganjam district in Odisha has gone viral. In this a police constable has been spotted thrashing a man while conducting helmet checking.

It is to be noted that the bike rider was caught by the police constable of Bhejiput police station while he was driving without his helmet.

After argument,  the outraged police constable allegedly slapped the bike rider and abused him verbally.

However, the bike rider complained that he has been beaten by the police constable. Later the bike rider was detained and interrogated at the Bhejiput police station.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Civil Judge Jr Division cum JMFC Court inaugurated in Chilika

State

Body Of Man Found Inside His Shop In Keonjhar, Family Suspects Murder

State

RBI Recruitment 2021: Recruitment Begins For Government Job In These 18 States; Apply…

State

Odisha Youth Meets With Accident, Slips Into Coma While Kidnapping Girl

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.