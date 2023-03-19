Police conducts surprise raids on nightclubs, dance bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police conducted surprise raids at various nightclubs, dance bars, and hotels in different parts of Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. The Commissionerate police conducted these raids as part of the ongoing ‘safe city’ drive.

Cops raided different dance bars, hotels and nightclubs located on Cuttack Road and Rasulgarh areas in the city last night. Around 10 such units in different parts of the city were inspected by two platoons of police force and senior officers.

In order to ensure the nightclubs, dance bars do not operate beyond the specified timings, the police conducted this inspection at late yesterday night. The move also aims at ensuring that there is no violation of the terms and conditions imposed by the Excise Authority, a senior police official said.

Three bars were caught violating the norms by the Commissionerate Police during the raid. The police has said that action will be taken against these bars as per the provisions of the law.