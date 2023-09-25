Police collect fine of Rs 85 Cr for helmetless riding, Rs 6 Cr for using phones while driving in Twin City

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has collected Rs 85,06,72,700 from bikers riding without helmet in Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 2020 and 2022. This was informed by the Odisha government today in the State Assembly.

Informing about the violation of traffic rules and collection of fines from them, Minister of State for Home Affairs Tusharkanti Behera said that as many as 86,6464 people were fined for violating the traffic rules in the Twin City during the last three years and Rs 186,04,55,440 fine was collected from them.

According to Behera, as many as 4,05,340 bikers were caught without helmet in Bhubaneswar urban police area in three years and Rs 40,11,04,200 fine was collected from them. Likewise, a total of 4,61,124 traffic violators paid Rs 44,95,68,500 in Cuttack during the period.

Similarly, 14865 people were fined Rs 6,75,12,800 for using mobile phones while driving in the twin city area while 19,643 people were caught without seat belt, from whom Rs 1,81,91,100 was collected.

Police collected Rs 86,69,100 in three years for wrong-route driving, said the Minister adding that 5,628 drunken drivers were caught during checking in the last three years and they paid a fine of Rs 28,08,000.