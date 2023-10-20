Police Aid Post converted to clothes store in Raigarh of Odisha

Nabarangpur: A police aid post has been set up by the police administration to handle the traffic problems in the main market in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that the incident has been reported from Raighar. The police administration established the Raighar police aid post to receive the complaints of minor and major problems in Nabarangpur district and solve them on the spot.

It is worth mentioning that no policeman was appointed in this aid post hence it has now been turned into a clothes store. Last 10 years ago, an aid post was created by the police for the public who could not go to the police station with minor complaints.

This aid post was created for some police officers who were in charge of traffic control in the main market and solve small problems immediately without going to the police station. As a result, for a few years the Aid Post had been running smoothly, but now since the past 3 to 4 years, it is seen that there is no police officer in the Aid Post.

On the contrary, it has been noticed that some cloth shops are running their business from this Aid Post as it is not being used by the police.