PM Modi to launch “Reintroduction of the Cheetah” project on Sept 17

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Reintroduction of the Cheetah” project on September 17. This was informed by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

While addressing at National Conference for Zoo Directors in Bhubaneswar, Bhupender Yadav informed that the Prime Minister will launch the “Reintroduction of the Cheetah” project at the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

PM Shri @narendramodi will launch #cheetah reintroduction project from Namibia to our country on Sept 17, 2022: Union Minister for @moefcc, Bhupender Yadav at National Conference for Zoo Directors’ in #Bhubaneswar,#Odisha today. pic.twitter.com/yPz82Ezmoh — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) September 10, 2022

In the first phase, as many as 12 cheetahs will be brought to India from Namibia and will be kept at the Kuno National Park. Prime Minister will release the cheetahs into the state’s forests.

The “Reintroduction of the Cheetah” project is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines. It is the first time in the world that the cheetahs will be shifted from one country to another country.

It is to be noted here that this is the first time that India is going to be reintroduced the big cat species after 70 years since being declared extinct in 1952. The extinction of the cheetahs in India took place mainly due to extensive hunting and habitat loss in the country.