Presidential Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote

New-Delhi: Polling in the Presidential election began at 10 am on Monday at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. Around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the 15th President of India.

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote to elect a new President at the polling booth inside the Parliament premises followed by BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member J P Nadda. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote in Gandhinagar. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also casts his vote.

Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

The Rajya Sabha’s Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.