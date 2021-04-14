Puri: Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Additional District Magistrate (Puri) and Returning Officer for the Pipili bye-elections on Friday informed that voting for the Pipili bye-polls which was scheduled on April 17 has been deferred. The decision was taken following the death of Congress candidate for the bypoll, Ajit Mangaraj, this evening.

Speaking about the development, Pradip Kumar Sahoo said that the decision to postpone the Pipili bye-elections was taken after Bhubaneswar-based Apollo Hospital apprised them about the death of Mangaraj due to COVID 19.

Sahoo said that the bye-elections have been deferred according to Section 52 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951 which says if the candidate of a recognised National Party or State Party dies, the poll is adjourned.

Order on the postponement of by-election has been passed and a copy of this order has been sent to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, he added.