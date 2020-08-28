The PF money definitely comes in handy during corona epidemic or any other difficult time. To withdraw funds from a PF account, a Universal Account Number (UAN) is required. Many times, due to not having a UAN, the money is not able to get out and the essential work gets stuck. But many people are not aware that without UAN, amount can be withdrawn from PF Account. Actually, there are two ways to withdraw funds from PF Account, first online and second offline. A UAN is required to apply online, but an offline application can be made without it.

If you do not have a UAN, then apply: If you do not have a UAN, you can submit by submitting an offline form. This form has also been downloaded online. Download the Aadhaar based composite claim form or Non-Aadhaar based composite claim form from the EPFO ​​website and submit it to the nearest office.

Keep in mind, if you are filling the Aadhaar based composite claim form, then it will be submitted to the Regional PF Office. The special thing is that this form does not need to be certified by the employer company. On the other hand, if you are filling a non-Aadhaar composite form, then it has to be certified by your company. Actually, the process of authentication is followed to avoid any kind of fraud.

It is known that only partial amount can be withdrawn from PF account. For this reason also has to be given. The EPFO ​​allows funds to be withdrawn for reasons such as children’s education, marriage or illness. At the same time, those who have retired or have less than three months of work, can withdraw the entire amount.