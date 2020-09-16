PF Money Can Be Withdrawn Easily If These 5 Mistakes Are Not Done

The PF account holders can withdraw their PF money. However there are several rules and regulations which are needed to be followed while withdrawing the money. Today we are going to inform you that you can withdraw money easily if you have not made five mistakes.

If these five mistakes are not done then withdrawal of PF money will be easy:

Incorrect bank account details: The PF claim money will be credited to the same account which will be recorded in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ​​records. Therefore, while filling the claim, fill the details of the account carefully. If you enter the wrong account number or any other account number, then your application will be rejected.

2) KYC is not complete: Even if the KYC of any account holder is not completed, your application can be canceled. Along with completion of your KYC details, there should also be verification. You can check whether KYC is complete and verified or by logging into your member e-Seva account.

3) Incorrect Date of Birth: Your application can be canceled even if the date of birth recorded in EPFO ​​and the date of birth recorded in the employer records are different. Recently, the EPFO ​​issued a circular on April 3, in which it relaxed the rules to correct the date of birth recorded in the EPFO ​​records and link UAN to Aadhaar. Now you can fix the date of birth for 3 years.

4) Account should be linked with UAN: Also your account number should be linked to UAN (Universal Account Number). Even if your account is not linked, there can be problems in getting money.

5) Wrong IFSC number: The IFSC number recorded in the EPFO ​​records must also be correct so that you can withdraw your PF money easily.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by officenewz.com)