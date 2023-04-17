Petrol and diesel prices on April 17; Check fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Bhubaneswar on April 17, 2023. On Monday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have also remained constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 per litre. The petrol price has increased Rs 102.86 in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.46 per litre in Chennai.

