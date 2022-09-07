Petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today
Image credit- IANS

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates in your city

By Sunita 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Odisha’s temple city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.01 and Rs 94.58, respectively.

While on Sunday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.19 and the diesel was at Rs 94.76, respectively.

The fuel rates in various cities of the state have also seen marginal changes. The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased and are recorded at Rs 103.58 and Rs 95.13, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Body of newborn found floating in river

State

Cyclonic circulation in Bay Of Bengal in 24 hrs; rain expected in Odisha

State

12-hour Kosala Mahabandh observed in Western Odisha today

State

Odisha: Cobra bites man, he bites it back!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.