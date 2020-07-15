Cuttack: Panic grips the people of Athagarh after a herd of elephants were seen blocking Athagarh-Munduli road in Cuttack district of Odisha, yesterday.

According to sources, a herd consisting of more than 20 Jumbos have blocked the Athagarh-Munduli road for last 5 days.

As the elephants have blocked the road, no vehicles can commute through the road. The travellers on the road were forced to take a re-route to reach their destination.

The villagers nearby the elephant trail feared about the chances of their crops being destroyed by the tuskers.

The locals have informed about the incident to the forest department and expect the path to be cleared as soon as possible. However, the forest department is yet to act on this matter and disperse the elephant herd.

Further details in this matter are awaited.