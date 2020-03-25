People Beaten up for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Paralakhemundi: Some Youths of Paralakhemundi town were beaten up by police as they violated total lockdown implemented by the government. The youth were seen violating the lockdown in broad-daylight.

According to sources, the youths had gone to fetch mangoes from an orchard near to the Paralakhemundi town police station.

Related News

Strict Action! Fine Collection for Lock Down Violators…

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra…

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against…

Journalist Abused and Heckled by Police in Odisha’s…

The fruits was supposed to be used in Ugadi festival yesterday. Ugadi is a festival celebrated among people of Telugu community.

Such an incident comes at a time when a total lockdown is implemented throughout Odisha to stop the spread of the dangerous pandemic of coronavirus.

Even though government is leaving no stones un-turned to successfully implement the lockdown, people are found disobeying it in various places of the state.

You might also like
State

Strict Action! Fine Collection for Lock Down Violators Starts in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra Pradesh

State

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against Lock down Violators

State

Journalist Abused and Heckled by Police in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.