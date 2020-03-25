Paralakhemundi: Some Youths of Paralakhemundi town were beaten up by police as they violated total lockdown implemented by the government. The youth were seen violating the lockdown in broad-daylight.

According to sources, the youths had gone to fetch mangoes from an orchard near to the Paralakhemundi town police station.

The fruits was supposed to be used in Ugadi festival yesterday. Ugadi is a festival celebrated among people of Telugu community.

Such an incident comes at a time when a total lockdown is implemented throughout Odisha to stop the spread of the dangerous pandemic of coronavirus.

Even though government is leaving no stones un-turned to successfully implement the lockdown, people are found disobeying it in various places of the state.