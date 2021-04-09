Gajapati: Paralakhemundi police had a tough day after die-hard fans of Tollywood power star Pawan Kalyan thronged cinema halls to watch the latest release ‘Vakeel Saab’ movie defying all COVID-19 norms in Gajapati district of Odisha on Friday.

Covid restrictions like social distancing, wearing masks and other norms were clearly violated as fans queued in huge numbers to get the tickets of the movie. On the other hand, the theatre authorities also failed to follow the covid-19 guidelines.

On being alerted, Paralakhemundi police reached the theatre premises and tried to bring the situation under control. The cops directed everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing. Police also came strongly with some of the movie goers who were not following the guidelines.

However, the movie goers expressed resentment on the lathi charge and blamed it on the theatre authorities for not taking proper measures. They demanded action against the theatre authorities.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, and Vamsi Krishna. The courtroom drama is the official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Pink.