Past enmity leads to group clash in Cuttack district; 1 woman dead, 2 critical

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a group clash erupted between two families at Kathakhunt village under Narasinghapur police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha late on Sunday night in which one woman has been killed on the spot while two others have sustained critical injuries.

The deceased woman has been identified as Binodini Mahalik (50).

Reportedly, a heated argument occurred between the two families residing nearby in the village over some past enmity on Sunday night that lead to a group clash between the family members. Following this, one Badal Mahalik of the family killed Binodini of other family on the spot whereas Biranchi Mahalik and his son Alok Mahalik sustained critical injuries and fell down in an unconscious state.

The locals immediately rushed the three of them to the Narasinghpur hospital by 108 ambulance. Biranchi and Alok were later shifted to S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the accused Badal threatened the locals not to testify and record any police statement being an eye-witness to the situation which created a fearful atmosphere for the villagers.

On the other hand, the Athagarh SDPO, Badamba Police in-charge, Police in-charge of Jillinda outpost arrived at the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter to arrest the accused people involved in this case.

The deceased’s daughter-in-law, Tikina Mahalik, has demanded for strict punishment against the accused family.

As tension runs high in the area following the group clash, police forces along have been deployed to maintain law and order.