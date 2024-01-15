Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration on Jan 17, Yajna and Veda recitation to begin from today

Puri: The grand inauguration of Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri is all set to take place on January 17. Preparations for the same have finally come to an end. The inauguration mahotsav had been continuing in full swing for last two days.

Yajna and Veda Chanting is to begin at Puri Srimandir from today, ahead of the inauguration. Along with which, “Akhand diya” will also be installed today. Holy chants from all four vedas will be chanted across all four entrances of the temple. A group of 60 students will be reciting the Vedas.

Rig Veda will be recited in the eastern door or “Singhadwar”, Sam Veda in the west door, Atharva Veda in the north door and Yajur Veda in the south door.

The foundation stone has been laid for the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the project on January 17 between 1:15pm to 1:30pm. Meanwhile, a trial run for Sri Setu and Sri Marg has been scheduled for today. Post the trial run, the roads will be opened for the devotees. Notably, this bridge has been built to solve the traffic problem at the entrance of the shrine.

With this, devotees coming via bus or cars will be able to cross the bypass near Maltipatpur and park their vehicles at that Sri Jagannath Ballav Parking lot. From there, they will be able to get to the temple via battery powered vehicles.

