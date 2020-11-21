Keonjhar: A herd of elephants strayed into Keonjhar district in Odisha causing widespread panic among the villagers in and around Ghatagaon.

The elephants have been seen entering into the villages and trampling the crops in around three to four villages in the district. Locals are spending sleepless nights.

The villagers have informed the forest officials. They have reached the villages and are trying their best to shoo away the animals.

Further details are awaited.