Panchayat elections in Odisha to take place on time: Min Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha will take place on time for which the state government has made all the preparations, informed Minister of Panchayati Raj and & Urban Development Pratap Jena on Tuesday.

The government will soon inform the guidelines regarding the delimitation and reservation of wards followed by the voter list to the State Election Commission.

The state government has also started its preparation for Municipal Elections, added Minister Jena.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party has begun the inclusion ceremony at BJD office prior the upcoming Panchayat elections. The Zilla Parishad members of Khurda district, the members of Panchayat Samiti and the Sarpanch of different panchayats joined the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Khurda MLA,

As per the Constitution, the reservation in the Panchayat elections will be within 50 percent.

Earlier in 2017, the Panchayat election was held in the state in the month of February. Hence, it is expected that the state government will complete the procedure for the elections soon to conduct the election by February 2022.