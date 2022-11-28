Padampur Traders’ Union calls-off tomorrow’s 12-hour Padampur bandh

Bargarh: Hours after announcing to observe a 12-hour bandh in Padampur tomorrow, the Padampur Traders’ Union changed its decision and called-off the bandh.

Notably, the trade union had called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow to protest against raids by the GST department on business establishments in the town.

However, president of Padampur Traders’ Union Pratap Mishra informed that the Padampur Traders’ Union will not observe the band tomorrow. Mishra’s statement came soon after the trade union’s meeting with the Bargarh Superintendent of Police (SP). Some lawyers were also part of the meeting.

It is to be noted here that the State GST department officials conducted a series of raids this evening in different business houses in the by-poll-bound Padampur.

The GST officials conducted raids on four business centres including a petrol pump and a cloth store in Padampur and in one each business centre at Paikmal and Jharbandh.