Bhubaneswar: A total of 919 tankers/containers carrying 16809.043 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 14 Deficit States/UTs in the country. More are leaving today.

During last 27 days, as many as 83 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1335.942 MT, 248 from Dhenkanal with 3964.23 MT, 232 from Jajpur with 4719.877 MT and 356 from Rourkela with 6788.994 MT.

A total of 282 tankers with 5540.359 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 236 tankers with 4003.989 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 48 tankers filled with 860.427 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 131 tankers filled with 2417.803 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 445.262 MT of oxygen filled in 29 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 52 tankers have carried around 1032.772 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 61 nos of tankers with 1078.44 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 6 tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 27 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh and other states.